Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after buying an additional 5,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

APLE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 2,024,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.