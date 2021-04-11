Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) vs. Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Head-To-Head Review

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Outset Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Outset Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fc Global Realty and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57

Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.14%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Outset Medical beats Fc Global Realty on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

