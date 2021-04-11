Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will report sales of $316.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.80 million and the highest is $385.01 million. Sunrun reported sales of $210.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,287 shares of company stock valued at $27,399,615. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $78,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.32 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.