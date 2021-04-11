-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNFR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CNFR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. 8,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,951. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.21.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

