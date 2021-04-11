Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $58.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.14.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $325,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $676,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 405,686 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. 616,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,563. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

