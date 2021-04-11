$0.59 EPS Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. 1,662,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,581. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

