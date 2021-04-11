Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

