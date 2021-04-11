dForce (DF) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One dForce coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. dForce has a total market capitalization of $49.86 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00083287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.54 or 0.00615367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032341 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.