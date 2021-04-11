Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. 122,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.96 million, a PE ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ooma by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

