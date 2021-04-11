Brokerages Set PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Target Price at $38.50

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

PPD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

PPD stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 567,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,647. PPD has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.33.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $871,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPD by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PPD during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

