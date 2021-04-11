AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 65,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,596. AXA has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $1.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. AXA’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

