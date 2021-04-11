Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Intel stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $277.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

