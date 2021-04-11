Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $200.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,435,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $65,729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after buying an additional 44,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 201,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $221.91. 174,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.28 and a 200-day moving average of $200.14. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.