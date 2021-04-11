Gold Poker Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,530.57 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 31.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Gold Poker has a market cap of $6,530.57 and approximately $282.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00295140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.76 or 0.00738069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,512.24 or 0.99655533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.18 or 0.00792355 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GPKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.