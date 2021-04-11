Fire Lotto Trading 36.2% Lower This Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $164,069.85 and approximately $15.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00066117 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

