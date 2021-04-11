Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report sales of $291.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.20 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $256.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 1,180,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,808. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at $748,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,451.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $209,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after buying an additional 2,967,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

