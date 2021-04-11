Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

LITE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,911. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

