Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 714.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.07.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,071.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,820.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,182.33 and a 12 month high of $2,273.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

