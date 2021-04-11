Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The company had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. 5,420,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

