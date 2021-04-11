Brokerages Expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

