Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $147.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.00. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

