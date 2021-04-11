Stolper Co Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.3% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $247,968,000 after buying an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $75.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

