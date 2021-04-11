Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81. The company has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

