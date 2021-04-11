FUNToken (FUN) Hits Market Cap of $443.85 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $443.85 million and $14.79 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00083562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00617524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

