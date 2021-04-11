DECENT Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. DECENT has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $937.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00052828 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00383469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00027911 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006901 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

Buying and Selling DECENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

