Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXT shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,001.

Shares of TSE:DXT traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,312. The stock has a market cap of C$388.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$6.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.10%.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

