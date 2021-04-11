Streamity (STM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,090.00

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Streamity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamity has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Streamity has a market cap of $490,230.29 and $2,090.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamity Coin Profile

Streamity is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 coins. Streamity’s official website is stm.club . The official message board for Streamity is medium.com/@streamityorg . Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamity is a decentralized Exchange for cryptocurrency and fiat. It allows users to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them as well as to convert them to the available Fiat pairs. The STM token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It serves as the internal currency of the platform, meaning that payment for all project services will be made with STM tokens. “

Streamity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

