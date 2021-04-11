Centric Cash (CNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.10 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 309.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,233,780,130 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

