Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 150,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 105,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 150,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,135,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,050,088. The firm has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

