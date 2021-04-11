North American Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

North American Management Corp lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. 13,135,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,050,088. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

