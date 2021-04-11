Donut Hits Market Cap of $1.79 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. Donut has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $188,418.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00068450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.04 or 0.00739120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,644.80 or 0.99955984 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.63 or 0.00795408 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars.

