ZIMBOCASH Trading Down 1.7% This Week (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $35,421.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00068450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.04 or 0.00739120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,644.80 or 0.99955984 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.63 or 0.00795408 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

