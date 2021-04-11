Bytecoin Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $186.54 million and approximately $481,770.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.09 or 0.00511292 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 812.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

