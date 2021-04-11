Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.60. The Lovesac posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Lovesac.

Several research firms have commented on LOVE. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 98,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $4,815,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 513,198 shares of company stock worth $27,733,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac stock traded up $9.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. 1,508,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $72.33.

The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

