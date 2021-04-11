Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.60. The Lovesac posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Lovesac.
Several research firms have commented on LOVE. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac stock traded up $9.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. 1,508,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $72.33.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
