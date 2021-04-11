Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in The Southern were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of SO opened at $62.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $802,200. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.