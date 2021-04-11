Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $84.85 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.29 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

