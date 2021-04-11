Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 4.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,205,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,716,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

