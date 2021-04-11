Brokerages Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $729.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $729.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $728.00 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $723.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.94. 226,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,806. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $37,118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hill-Rom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hill-Rom by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

