$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $915.00 million to $1.27 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.41.

Shares of HLT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.35. 921,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,073. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

