Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report sales of $211.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.76 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $136.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $881.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $856.73 million to $922.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $970.91 million, with estimates ranging from $915.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

HL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,589,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,989. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308,777 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

