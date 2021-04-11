Rally Market Cap Reaches $139.60 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $139.60 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00294531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.12 or 0.00736786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,720.90 or 0.99975615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.05 or 0.00793583 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,752,428 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

