wave edu coin Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 50.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $85,196.74 and approximately $328.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded down 66% against the U.S. dollar. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00294531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.12 or 0.00736786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,720.90 or 0.99975615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.05 or 0.00793583 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.