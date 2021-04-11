iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.51. 2,753,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,514. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

