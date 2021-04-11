American National Bank Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

