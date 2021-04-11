Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $198.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $198.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

