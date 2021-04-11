Graviocoin (GIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,074.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0730 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $1,074.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.20 or 0.00425472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002278 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.