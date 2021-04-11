DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $50.49 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.23 or 0.00294973 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

