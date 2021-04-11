Jonestrading Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target suggests a potential upside of 126.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SURF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 1,226,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,987. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $26,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 160,981.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 71,034 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.