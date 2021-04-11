$0.61 EPS Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $63.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

