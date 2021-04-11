Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 63.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,643 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 58.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $319.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.37 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

